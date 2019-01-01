There are no Videos in your queue.
MSME
MSMEs
Access to credit is one of the most painful points among the MSMEs in India. However, with alternate data, GST data stack and AI-driven algorithms, MSMEs are hoping for a change in the credit positions - P2P lenders have stepped up to take up the challenge.
The Indian express logistics industry plays a significant role in the growth of MSMEs in the country
Modi will be facing pressure to ramp up credit availability
The threshold limit below which MSMEs are exempted from GST is doubled to INR 40 lakh
The easier and cheaper credit through digital lending has the potential to start a virtuous cycle of formalization, so much so that up to 85 per cent of MSMEs could be formal by 2023
MSME finance
In conclusion to the 2-hour discussion with the representatives of MSME associations, RBI to look into the feasibility of loan restructuring scheme
Women Entrepreneurs
Goel tells how investing has shifted in terms of new areas emerging in same field
Apps
With the increasing number of mobile phone it has become relevant for even the SMEs to have their own mobile app
MSME
While NBFCs have come to the rescue of credit-starved MSMEs, classifying these loans under priority sector lending still a distant dream
FinTech
The allocations made in this year's budget are clearly indicative of how integral new-age fintech start-ups have become to the Indian economy
Indian SMEs
The top global search engine has launched its 'Digital Unlock' campaign to empower Indian SMBs
Banks
Every bank now has a vertical that caters to the needs of start-ups and SMEs but for Singh that was the focus from the beginning.
MSME
The MSME sector is the backbone of India's national economic structure
Digital Economy
It is very important for micro, small and medium enterprises to adopt BHIM Aadhaar says Amitabh Kant.
MSME
By supporting MSMEs, one can ensure access to better opportunities and standards of livings for the rural population.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
