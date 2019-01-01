My Queue

MSME

P2P Lenders to the Rescue of MSMEs
MSMEs

P2P Lenders to the Rescue of MSMEs

Access to credit is one of the most painful points among the MSMEs in India. However, with alternate data, GST data stack and AI-driven algorithms, MSMEs are hoping for a change in the credit positions - P2P lenders have stepped up to take up the challenge.
Vanita D'souza | 6 min read
Empowering MSME Enterprises Through Express Logistics

Empowering MSME Enterprises Through Express Logistics

The Indian express logistics industry plays a significant role in the growth of MSMEs in the country
Chander Agarwal | 6 min read
Budget 2019: SME Financing Industry Seeks Solution to the Liquidity Crisis

Budget 2019: SME Financing Industry Seeks Solution to the Liquidity Crisis

Modi will be facing pressure to ramp up credit availability
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
In a Major Relief to MSMEs, Government Doubles the GST Exemption Limit

In a Major Relief to MSMEs, Government Doubles the GST Exemption Limit

The threshold limit below which MSMEs are exempted from GST is doubled to INR 40 lakh
Aastha Singal | 3 min read
SME and MSME Digital Lending in India

SME and MSME Digital Lending in India

The easier and cheaper credit through digital lending has the potential to start a virtuous cycle of formalization, so much so that up to 85 per cent of MSMEs could be formal by 2023
Piyush Khaitan | 3 min read

More From This Topic

RBI to Consider Viability of MSME Loan Restructuring, Says Shaktikanta Das
MSME finance

RBI to Consider Viability of MSME Loan Restructuring, Says Shaktikanta Das

In conclusion to the 2-hour discussion with the representatives of MSME associations, RBI to look into the feasibility of loan restructuring scheme
Aastha Singal | 3 min read
In 6 years, Geeta Goel-led Dell has Invested $200 mn in India
Women Entrepreneurs

In 6 years, Geeta Goel-led Dell has Invested $200 mn in India

Goel tells how investing has shifted in terms of new areas emerging in same field
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read
5 Things to Keep in Mind While Developing an App for Your SME
Apps

5 Things to Keep in Mind While Developing an App for Your SME

With the increasing number of mobile phone it has become relevant for even the SMEs to have their own mobile app
Rama Krishna Kuppa | 3 min read
India's Mammoth Priority of Classifying Non-Banking Financial Loans to the MSME Sect
MSME

India's Mammoth Priority of Classifying Non-Banking Financial Loans to the MSME Sect

While NBFCs have come to the rescue of credit-starved MSMEs, classifying these loans under priority sector lending still a distant dream
R Narayan | 6 min read
How Fintech Companies are Eyeing Huge Growth Opportunities After Budget 2018
FinTech

How Fintech Companies are Eyeing Huge Growth Opportunities After Budget 2018

The allocations made in this year's budget are clearly indicative of how integral new-age fintech start-ups have become to the Indian economy
Baishali Mukherjee | 5 min read
This Global Tech Giant is Tooling up SMBs to Pick Steam
Indian SMEs

This Global Tech Giant is Tooling up SMBs to Pick Steam

The top global search engine has launched its 'Digital Unlock' campaign to empower Indian SMBs
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
How This Small Finance Bank is Taking Big Entrepreneurial Steps
Banks

How This Small Finance Bank is Taking Big Entrepreneurial Steps

Every bank now has a vertical that caters to the needs of start-ups and SMEs but for Singh that was the focus from the beginning.
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
India's Tier-III And Tier-IV Cities Are Emerging SME Hubs
MSME

India's Tier-III And Tier-IV Cities Are Emerging SME Hubs

The MSME sector is the backbone of India's national economic structure
Sunil Gupta | 5 min read
Every Merchant Can Become a Walking ATM With This App Claims This Indian Think Tank CEO
Digital Economy

Every Merchant Can Become a Walking ATM With This App Claims This Indian Think Tank CEO

It is very important for micro, small and medium enterprises to adopt BHIM Aadhaar says Amitabh Kant.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
Is Indian Government Doing Enough to Support MSMEs?
MSME

Is Indian Government Doing Enough to Support MSMEs?

By supporting MSMEs, one can ensure access to better opportunities and standards of livings for the rural population.
Mohit Sahney | 4 min read