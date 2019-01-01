My Queue

MSME credit

Tech-ing on the Credit gap: How Start-Ups are Using Technology and Alternative
Tech-ing on the Credit gap: How Start-Ups are Using Technology and Alternative

Lending Strategies to Enable Seamless Credit Access to Indian MSMEs
Alok Mittal | 5 min read
Technology Backed by Strong Regulation Can Help Digitalisation of Loans, Says Kotak Mahindra Bank's SME Head

Technology Backed by Strong Regulation Can Help Digitalisation of Loans, Says Kotak Mahindra Bank's SME Head

There is a perception in the market that SMEs are equal to NPAs but the case is otherwise
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
P2P Lenders to the Rescue of MSMEs

P2P Lenders to the Rescue of MSMEs

Access to credit is one of the most painful points among the MSMEs in India. However, with alternate data, GST data stack and AI-driven algorithms, MSMEs are hoping for a change in the credit positions - P2P lenders have stepped up to take up the challenge.
Vanita D'souza | 6 min read