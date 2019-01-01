MSME credit

There are no Videos in your queue.
Lending Strategies to Enable Seamless Credit Access to Indian MSMEs
There is a perception in the market that SMEs are equal to NPAs but the case is otherwise
Access to credit is one of the most painful points among the MSMEs in India. However, with alternate data, GST data stack and AI-driven algorithms, MSMEs are hoping for a change in the credit positions - P2P lenders have stepped up to take up the challenge.
