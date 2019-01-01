My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

MSME finance

Edelweiss SME Lending's Head Explains Why Big Data is a Game Changer for the Industry
MSMEs

Edelweiss SME Lending's Head Explains Why Big Data is a Game Changer for the Industry

Businesses are beginning to understand how big data will shape the industry and lead its way to digitalisation
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Budget 2019: Here's How Modi Government Can Promote the P2P Industry

Budget 2019: Here's How Modi Government Can Promote the P2P Industry

Transaction value in the P2P segment is about $1,123m and this number is expected to grow at CAGR (2019-2023) of 19 per cent
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Budget 2019: SME Financing Industry Seeks Solution to the Liquidity Crisis

Budget 2019: SME Financing Industry Seeks Solution to the Liquidity Crisis

Modi will be facing pressure to ramp up credit availability
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
RBI to Consider Viability of MSME Loan Restructuring, Says Shaktikanta Das

RBI to Consider Viability of MSME Loan Restructuring, Says Shaktikanta Das

In conclusion to the 2-hour discussion with the representatives of MSME associations, RBI to look into the feasibility of loan restructuring scheme
Aastha Singal | 3 min read
Will RBI's Loan Restructuring Scheme Have a Significant Impact on MSME Growth?

Will RBI's Loan Restructuring Scheme Have a Significant Impact on MSME Growth?

As of January 2019, RBI has permitted a one-time restructuring of existing loans to MSMEs
Aastha Singal | 3 min read

More From This Topic

In 6 years, Geeta Goel-led Dell has Invested $200 mn in India
Women Entrepreneurs

In 6 years, Geeta Goel-led Dell has Invested $200 mn in India

Goel tells how investing has shifted in terms of new areas emerging in same field
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read