MSMEs

Financial Technology and the Inclusion of Indian Businesses
Finance

Financial Technology and the Inclusion of Indian Businesses

Underserved yet eligible means new services are coming!
Jesse Chenard | 6 min read
What SMEs Need to Bear in Mind When Planning to Apply for a Loan From a Bank

What SMEs Need to Bear in Mind When Planning to Apply for a Loan From a Bank

When seeking growth capital, the lines between debt and equity can become blurred, most transactions are made up of a combination of both, but it's important that business plans are tailored to each
Ben Barbanel | 3 min read
Who Will Dominate India's Retail Segment?

Who Will Dominate India's Retail Segment?

Retail is expected to triple in size by 2025
Aastha Singal | 5 min read
What Changes When a Startup Transforms Into a Corporation

What Changes When a Startup Transforms Into a Corporation

While you assemble the required tactics to escalate; customer type, management style and fast-response teams will substantially differ from your current stance; which are quintessential for you to uphold
Pranav Jain | 4 min read
#5 Payment Gateways You Should Consider While Setting-up an E-commerce Platform

#5 Payment Gateways You Should Consider While Setting-up an E-commerce Platform

A good e-commerce business generally focuses on customer experience and payments process plays a big part in this journey
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read

More From This Topic

#5 Neo Banks that are Changing the Way India Does Banking
Banking

#5 Neo Banks that are Changing the Way India Does Banking

According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global neo bank market is growing at a CAGR of 50.6 per cent during the period 2017-2020.
Vanita D'souza | 5 min read
MSMEs Poised to Create Unprecedented Number of Jobs, if Provided a Suitable Environment
MSMEs

MSMEs Poised to Create Unprecedented Number of Jobs, if Provided a Suitable Environment

The challenges MSMEs face to provide viable job opportunities
Aastha Singal | 4 min read
Small Businesses and Big Opportunities- Here's How Credit is Available for All
MSMEs

Small Businesses and Big Opportunities- Here's How Credit is Available for All

A quick guide to various credit alternatives for small business owners
Ajit Kumar | 4 min read
Technology Backed by Strong Regulation Can Help Digitalisation of Loans, Says Kotak Mahindra Bank's SME Head
MSMEs

Technology Backed by Strong Regulation Can Help Digitalisation of Loans, Says Kotak Mahindra Bank's SME Head

There is a perception in the market that SMEs are equal to NPAs but the case is otherwise
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
What Do MSMEs Expect from General Elections 2019?
MSMEs

What Do MSMEs Expect from General Elections 2019?

MSMEs have divided, so are their opinions on the government
Aastha Singal | 6 min read
P2P Lenders to the Rescue of MSMEs
MSMEs

P2P Lenders to the Rescue of MSMEs

Access to credit is one of the most painful points among the MSMEs in India. However, with alternate data, GST data stack and AI-driven algorithms, MSMEs are hoping for a change in the credit positions - P2P lenders have stepped up to take up the challenge.
Vanita D'souza | 6 min read
Export Financing: An Opportunity for Alternative Lenders to Jump On?
MSMEs

Export Financing: An Opportunity for Alternative Lenders to Jump On?

As per ADB, there's a $1.5-trillion gap between demand and supply of trade finance
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Edelweiss SME Lending's Head Explains Why Big Data is a Game Changer for the Industry
MSMEs

Edelweiss SME Lending's Head Explains Why Big Data is a Game Changer for the Industry

Businesses are beginning to understand how big data will shape the industry and lead its way to digitalisation
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Will SMEs Under Congress Govt be the Startups Under Modi Govt
MSMEs

Will SMEs Under Congress Govt be the Startups Under Modi Govt

Worst hit by demonetization & GST, can MSMEs expect a saviour in Rahul Gandhi?
Aastha Singal | 4 min read
Small Businesses in India Need Credit Support: Here's the Knowledge and Technology to Solve This
MSMEs

Small Businesses in India Need Credit Support: Here's the Knowledge and Technology to Solve This

Banks in India are designed to serve the formal sector and their assessment is based on the balance sheet, P&L, tax returns and this leads SMEs to trouble
Shachindra Nath | 4 min read