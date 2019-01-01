My Queue

Mswipe

Here's How These Entrepreneurs Swiped Away the Payment Problems in India
technology entrepreneur

Mswipe, the mobile point-of-sale solutions company, has led the way for entrepreneurled businesses in disrupting the merchant side of the payment ecosystem.
Sandeep Soni | 2 min read
Can FinTech Startups Disrupt Banking?

With specialzed banking verticals that FinTech startups provide, what will be the future of banks?
Ritu Kochar | 1 min read