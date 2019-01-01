My Queue

Bitcoin Exchange Mt. Gox Heads for Liquidation
Bitcoin Exchange Mt. Gox Heads for Liquidation

Mt. Gox isn't rising from the ashes after all and its customers will likely never see the hundreds of thousands of bitcoins the shattered exchange lost.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
The Mt. Gox Saga Just Got Way More Twisted

The Mt. Gox Saga Just Got Way More Twisted

The latest twist in the shattered exchange's meltdown has hackers calling Mt. Gox CEO Mark Karpeles a fraud, a liar and a few other ‘choice' words. Meanwhile, CoinDesk warns that the leaked files are Bitcoin wallet-pilfering trojans.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
One-Time Bitcoin Exchange Giant Mt. Gox Collapses Amid Insolvency, Trading Allegedly Suspended

One-Time Bitcoin Exchange Giant Mt. Gox Collapses Amid Insolvency, Trading Allegedly Suspended

The former cryptocurrency king fizzles out, reportedly filing for bankruptcy after allegedly losing $375 million in Bitcoins in the wake of supposed 'years-long' 'unnoticed' theft.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
Bitcoin Exchange Mt. Gox Apologizes About Crippling Hack, Says Withdrawals to Resume Soon

Bitcoin Exchange Mt. Gox Apologizes About Crippling Hack, Says Withdrawals to Resume Soon

Troubled virtual currency platform rolls out new system, set to rebound from recent attack.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
JPMorgan Slams Bitcoin as Exchanges Halt Withdrawals

JPMorgan Slams Bitcoin as Exchanges Halt Withdrawals

Bitcoin has suffered another shock to its system in the past week, but there's reason to believe the problem is only temporary.
Brian Patrick Eha | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Bitcoin Plunges After Mt. Gox Blocks Withdrawals
Growth Strategies

Bitcoin Plunges After Mt. Gox Blocks Withdrawals

The price of a Bitcoin plummeted sharply Friday as Mt. Gox temporarily halted withdrawals on its trading platform to fix technical errors.
Brian Patrick Eha | 2 min read