Mt. gox
Bitcoin
Mt. Gox isn't rising from the ashes after all and its customers will likely never see the hundreds of thousands of bitcoins the shattered exchange lost.
The latest twist in the shattered exchange's meltdown has hackers calling Mt. Gox CEO Mark Karpeles a fraud, a liar and a few other ‘choice' words. Meanwhile, CoinDesk warns that the leaked files are Bitcoin wallet-pilfering trojans.
The former cryptocurrency king fizzles out, reportedly filing for bankruptcy after allegedly losing $375 million in Bitcoins in the wake of supposed 'years-long' 'unnoticed' theft.
Troubled virtual currency platform rolls out new system, set to rebound from recent attack.
Bitcoin has suffered another shock to its system in the past week, but there's reason to believe the problem is only temporary.
Growth Strategies
The price of a Bitcoin plummeted sharply Friday as Mt. Gox temporarily halted withdrawals on its trading platform to fix technical errors.
