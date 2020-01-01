mtevino

მეღვინეობა ''მტევინომ'' ოთხი სახეობის ღვინო წარადგინა
სიახლეები

მეღვინეობა ''მტევინომ'' ოთხი სახეობის ღვინო წარადგინა

მეღვინეობა „მტევინო" უახლესი ტექნოლოგიით აღჭურვილი ღვინის ქარხანაა
Entrepreneur-ის გუნდი | 2 min read