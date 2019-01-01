My Queue

Mubadala

Startup Investment

Mubadala Partners With Microsoft, SoftBank Vision Fund, and ADGM To Launch Hub71 With An AED535 Million Tech Startup Fund

The founding partners of Hub71 have committed AED535 million fund to invest in tech startups.
Tamara Pupic | 3 min read
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala To Become Biggest Shareholder In Bahrain's Investcorp

Mubadala, an investment and development company, has been focused on diversifying Abu Dhabi's economy away from its oil assets.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 3 min read