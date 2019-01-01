My Queue

Multi-concept franchisees

Why These Multi-Concept Franchisees Wish They'd Started Their Carpet Cleaning Business Earlier
Franchise Players

Jesse and Charles Keyser own franchises for haircuts and pizza, but they hit paydirt with carpet cleaning.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
How a Franchisee Super-Group Is Changing the Franchising Landscape

The multi-unit owners started an investment fund to help emerging brands, and the industry is excited by the idea.
Jason Daley | 5 min read
A Franchise Leader on the Benefits and Challenges of Multi-Unit Ownership

He started his life in franchising at age 14, mopping floors at a Burger King. Today, Aziz Hashim owns 35 franchises and employs 700 people.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 6 min read
Franchise Players: How This CEO Manages 170 Franchised Locations Across 6 Brands

Tony Lutfi started his career in franchising as a cook at Jack in the Box. Now he owns 21 restaurants – plus five other brands.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
Franchise Players: International Hooters Franchisee on Taking the Business Worldwide

With Hooters locations from South Africa to Portland, Ore., Michael Pruitt knows how to make a brand go global.
Kate Taylor | 6 min read

Is Multi-Concept Franchising for You?
Franchises

Not every franchisee has what it takes to juggle more than one brand, but those who do can reap big rewards
Jason Daley | 8 min read