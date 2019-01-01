There are no Videos in your queue.
Multi-concept franchisees
Franchise Players
Jesse and Charles Keyser own franchises for haircuts and pizza, but they hit paydirt with carpet cleaning.
The multi-unit owners started an investment fund to help emerging brands, and the industry is excited by the idea.
He started his life in franchising at age 14, mopping floors at a Burger King. Today, Aziz Hashim owns 35 franchises and employs 700 people.
Tony Lutfi started his career in franchising as a cook at Jack in the Box. Now he owns 21 restaurants – plus five other brands.
With Hooters locations from South Africa to Portland, Ore., Michael Pruitt knows how to make a brand go global.
More From This Topic
Franchises
Not every franchisee has what it takes to juggle more than one brand, but those who do can reap big rewards
