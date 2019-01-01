My Queue

Multi-family

My Whole Foods Real Estate Rule
Real Estate

Income properties near a Whole Foods are a safe bet, and other guides for investing.
Grant Cardone | 5 min read
What's a Good CAP Rate to Buy Real Estate?

Learning the jargon is the first step to knowing what you're getting into investing in real estate.
Grant Cardone | 4 min read
Getting Real With Real Estate

Make it your goal to sleep where you rent and rent what you own.
Grant Cardone | 8 min read
8 Ways Real Estate Is Your Smartest Investment

Rental properties are among the most secure, reliable and tax-advantaged investments available to entrepreneurs.
Grant Cardone | 4 min read