Multicultural Business

Going Global? 3 Strategies to Ensure Nothing's 'Lost in Translation'
Going Global

In one case, women employees from the Middle East were avoiding eye contact -- a case of cultural nuances that could have ended disastrously.
Sona Jepsen | 5 min read
Multicultural Marketing Is All About the Metrics

Marketing to the fast-growing multicultural population requires marketers to keep four essential metrics in mind.
César Melgoza | 6 min read
Amending Your Marketing Strategy to More Effectively Reach a Changing America

Are you familiar with the 3 Ms? They should be the centerpiece of your marketing efforts.
James Briggs | 5 min read
How to Make Your Business a Multicultural Success

Big companies do a lot to promote diversity. But there is plenty small companies can do to make sure they're welcoming to all employees, too. Here are five ideas:
Carol Tice