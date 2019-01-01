My Queue

Multifactor Authentication

Security Trends Your Company Needs to Embrace in 2019

IT innovations create risk until new cyber security solutions, like AI and authentication, rise up to meet the challenges they present.
Celu Ramasamy | 5 min read
Passwords Are Scarily Insecure. Here Are a Few Safer Alternatives.

Here's what comes next to authenticate users and protect networks.
Raz Rafaeli | 8 min read
What You Need to Know About Multifactor Authentication

A cyberattack could mean irreparable damage to your reputation and financial ruin for your business. Multifactor authentication can protect you.
Adam Levy | 6 min read