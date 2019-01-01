My Queue

Multigenerational

Multigenerational Households Are Influencing North American Retail Trends
Consumer Behavior

Multigenerational Households Are Influencing North American Retail Trends

Marketing strategies need to include families with adult kids and grandparents under the same roof.
Sharon Vinderine | 4 min read
Seniors in Emerging Markets Represent Huge Opportunity for Innovative Entrepreneurs

Seniors in Emerging Markets Represent Huge Opportunity for Innovative Entrepreneurs

Older adults are one of the world's largest underserved populations. Those who invest now will tap unmet needs and reap the rewards.
Ping Jiang | 5 min read
3 Ways Technology Influences Generational Divides at Work

3 Ways Technology Influences Generational Divides at Work

Used smartly, new tech can help resolve many of the same differences it's helped magnify -- including gaps in communication, skill sets and work-life balance.
Kim Cassady | 5 min read
'Factoring' Family Into Account

'Factoring' Family Into Account

A third-generation entrepreneur founds a fintech startup that would have made his father's small-business journey less stressful.
Eyal Lifshitz | 7 min read
4 Ways Millennials and Baby Boomers Make the Dream Team

4 Ways Millennials and Baby Boomers Make the Dream Team

They may be from two different generations, but millennials and baby boomers can learn a lot from each other.
Rick Villalpando | 5 min read

More From This Topic

In a World of High-Tech Health Care, This Book of Ancient Medicine Seeks to Keep Things Old School
Medicine

In a World of High-Tech Health Care, This Book of Ancient Medicine Seeks to Keep Things Old School

A conservation group is helping a tribe in South America's rainforests preserve their healing knowledge for the next generation.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
How the Next Five Years Will Revolutionize Business
The Future of Work

How the Next Five Years Will Revolutionize Business

The years until 2020 are poised to redefine almost every facet of how we work, from the way we run customer service to the way we build our businesses.
Jason Ankeny | 13 min read
How to Bridge the Workplace Generation Gap
Employee Management

How to Bridge the Workplace Generation Gap

With skillful leadership, different generations can work together and learn from each other.
Beth Miller | 3 min read