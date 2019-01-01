There are no Videos in your queue.
Multigenerational
Consumer Behavior
Marketing strategies need to include families with adult kids and grandparents under the same roof.
Older adults are one of the world's largest underserved populations. Those who invest now will tap unmet needs and reap the rewards.
Used smartly, new tech can help resolve many of the same differences it's helped magnify -- including gaps in communication, skill sets and work-life balance.
A third-generation entrepreneur founds a fintech startup that would have made his father's small-business journey less stressful.
They may be from two different generations, but millennials and baby boomers can learn a lot from each other.
Medicine
A conservation group is helping a tribe in South America's rainforests preserve their healing knowledge for the next generation.
The Future of Work
The years until 2020 are poised to redefine almost every facet of how we work, from the way we run customer service to the way we build our businesses.
Employee Management
With skillful leadership, different generations can work together and learn from each other.
