mumbai

10 Mumbai-based Startups That Made it Big
These startups have shaped India's startup ecosystem from scratch
Aastha Singal | 5 min read
Has Maharashtra Government Been Doing Enough to Foster Startups in the State?

The initiatives taken by the state government to push the startup culture in Mumbai Until a few years ago, entrepreneurship and starting up were considered a taboo
Aastha Singal | 5 min read
Unlocking the Potential of Mumbai's Startup Ecosystem

The third largest home for startups in the country, Mumbai has many hidden gems
Aastha Singal | 4 min read
What's Driving the Startup Ecosystem in Mumbai?

Understanding the hidden potential in Mumbai's disruptive organizations
Aastha Singal | 3 min read
World's Fastest Growing Economy is Leading the Race in Flexible Work Spaces across Asia, Here's Why

The growth can be attributed to the expansion of domestic operators, which currently account for about 60 per cent of the total flexible stock
Komal Nathani | 3 min read

#3 Things that Helped this Regional CEO to Stay on India's Biggest Real Estate Group's Top Management Role for a Decade
Realty Trends

Once you have ownership of a problem, you actually innovate far more to become an entrepreneur in fine ways says Shaishav Dharia
Aashika Jain | 5 min read
This Is The Most Sought After Smartphone Brand For Aspirational Indians (No, It's Not Apple)
Smartphones

A new survey by CyberMedia Research suggests that Indians are quickly moving over their predilection for Apple
Gajendra Puri Goswami | 4 min read
This Teenpreneur Aims to Build a INR 100-cr Enterprise by 2020
child prodigy

The geography of the financial capital of the country is such that same-day delivery is hardly an option in Mumbai. Meet the 13-year-old boy from Mumbai who worked with the dabbawalas to end the city' logistics woes
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Time For Indians to Get on Their Bicycles. 4 Things to Know Today
4 Things to Know

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Aashika Jain | 2 min read
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in His Many Hues of India
Justin Trudeau

Trudeau was conferred by the Guard of Honor at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before he met with the Prime Minister of India
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
'If I Could Give 100x Growth To My Employer, Why Couldn't I Do It For My Own Company'
SMEs

While working with top companies such as Batliboi and Voltas, Duggal realized how his sales and marketing capabilities can help him build his own empire
Komal Nathani & Sunil Pol | 4 min read
How This Brand is Fighting Language Barriers in Asia
Languages

The company believes the model of face to face content provides significant results in terms of learning progress when compared to any online English speaking course.
Sanchita Dash | 5 min read
#3 Reasons Why You Should Watch Out For Sanjay Dutt's Comeback
Comebacks

Though Bhoomi is his official come back after his jail term, but this is not his first comeback attempt
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Metros Overburdened, Tier-II Cities Emerging As New Employment Hotspots
Growth

Today, cities like Indore, Pune, Surat, Patna, and Jaipur record an economic growth rate of above 40 per cent, much higher than that of Kolkata, or even Mumbai
Amit Jain | 3 min read
This Indian Entrepreneur Holds Events Globally From Belgium Through WhatsApp
Entrepreneurship

"We create multiple groups on WhatsApp, all catering to different aspects of the event like speaker co-ordination groups, volunteer management."
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read