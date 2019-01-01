My Queue

YouTube Shooting Suspect Had Been Angry Over Filtering and Demonetization
YouTube Shooting Suspect Had Been Angry Over Filtering and Demonetization

Nasim Aghdam's father told a reporter he'd called police about her anger at the company.
Richard Lawler | 3 min read
Facebook Pledges to 'Do Better' After Posting of Murder Video

Facebook Pledges to 'Do Better' After Posting of Murder Video

Facebook disabled the suspect's account within 23 minutes of receiving the first report about the murder video, but admitted that's not good enough.
Angela Moscaritolo | 4 min read
How a CEO Found His Way Forward After Employing a Serial Killer

How a CEO Found His Way Forward After Employing a Serial Killer

The so-called 'Angel of Death' worked under Dennis C. Miller for years.
Nancy Colasurdo | 7 min read
Lawsuit Against Uber in Name of Michigan Murder Suspect Is Found to Be a Hoax

Lawsuit Against Uber in Name of Michigan Murder Suspect Is Found to Be a Hoax

The Sheriff's Office said officials became suspicious of the suit, filed in the name of murder suspect Jason Dalton, after seeing the online filing.
Reuters | 4 min read
How This Ex-Police Officer Found a Business in Cleaning Up Crime Scenes, Hoarders' Homes

How This Ex-Police Officer Found a Business in Cleaning Up Crime Scenes, Hoarders' Homes

Laura Spaulding's act of kindness in 2005 led her to a revelation about crime-scene cleanup.
Jason Daley | 3 min read