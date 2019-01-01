My Queue

Museums

Mona Lisa Overdrive: Art Collides With Digital Technology
art exhibits

Mona Lisa Overdrive: Art Collides With Digital Technology

An insurgency of digital art, whether musical or visual or both, invades traditional art museums and your phone, too.
Eran Halevy | 4 min read
This Museum Is Dedicated to Failures

This Museum Is Dedicated to Failures

Finally, exhibits we can all relate to.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
McDonald's Preserves Ancient Roman Road Beneath Its New Restaurant

McDonald's Preserves Ancient Roman Road Beneath Its New Restaurant

The company has created its first-ever 'restaurant museum.'
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Los Angeles Wins Bid for Lucas Museum

Los Angeles Wins Bid for Lucas Museum

The gallery will be surrounded by museums in LA's Exposition Park.
Stephanie Mlot | 2 min read
Google, Museums Bring Extinct Species Back to Life Online

Google, Museums Bring Extinct Species Back to Life Online

Explore interactive stories from experts, photos and videos and visual tours of the prehistoric world.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Nostalgic for Old Viruses? The Malware Museum Has You Covered.
Cybersecurity

Nostalgic for Old Viruses? The Malware Museum Has You Covered.

It's perfect if you have a hankering to relive the feeling of seeing '80s and '90s malware, but without the panic they might have caused at the time.
David Meyer | 3 min read
See Me, Feel Me, Touch Me: Museums Need Tech Entrepreneurs
Museums

See Me, Feel Me, Touch Me: Museums Need Tech Entrepreneurs

That tech product you've just rolled out may be the secret sauce your local museum needs to attract more millenials.
Allan Smith | 6 min read
The Smithsonian and Kickstarter Partner Up to Preserve Neil Armstrong's Spacesuit
Kickstarter

The Smithsonian and Kickstarter Partner Up to Preserve Neil Armstrong's Spacesuit

More than 7,000 campaign backers have already contributed $550,000 to the preservation project.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
4 Benefits of Collecting Art Besides Hanging Beautiful Paintings on the Wall
Culture

4 Benefits of Collecting Art Besides Hanging Beautiful Paintings on the Wall

Patiently collecting art expands awareness and maybe your professional network, too.
Evrim Oralkan | 4 min read
Vintage Apple 1 Computer Auctioned Off for Record-Setting $905,000
Business of History

Vintage Apple 1 Computer Auctioned Off for Record-Setting $905,000

The previous record price for the Apple 1, which many credit with ushering in a whole new era of personal computing, was $671,400.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Long-Buried Atari Cartridges Are Being Offered Up for Public Auction
Video Games

Long-Buried Atari Cartridges Are Being Offered Up for Public Auction

After being exhumed from a New Mexico landfill earlier this year, copies of the world's worst video game will now be up for auction.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Google's First Server and a Crumpled Napkin Are About to Get Museum Treatment
Business of History

Google's First Server and a Crumpled Napkin Are About to Get Museum Treatment

The Smithsonian will launch an American Enterprise exhibit in 2015 that will run for at least the next two decades. Here's an inside look at some of the objects to be featured.
Geoff Weiss | 5 min read
Mark Zuckerberg Gets Waxed (Don't Worry. It's Not What You Think.)
Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg Gets Waxed (Don't Worry. It's Not What You Think.)

A wax statue of the tech tycoon is available for selfies at Madame Tussauds in San Francisco.
Wendy Frink | 1 min read
Capturing a Sliver of Your Business Trip for Yourself
Business Travel

Capturing a Sliver of Your Business Trip for Yourself

A corporate nomad explains her discovery of ways to absorb the amazing places in her travels while still accomplishing her business goals.
Paula Phelan | 6 min read
The Genius Behind the Whitney Museum's New Logo
Growth Strategies

The Genius Behind the Whitney Museum's New Logo

The American Art museum gets a wow-worthy new responsive-design logo. Here's how it works.
Stephanie Orma | 2 min read