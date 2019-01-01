There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Music festivals
Branding
Festivals and sponsors collaborate with each other to create events that help bring communities together.
Is your company involved in the festival biz? These groups can help make your staff's and clients' experience an optimal one.
Coachella, Bonnaroo and Rolling Loud all illustrate an entrepreneurial vision in changing up the traditional music festival.
Why blow your budget on big-name events when following these four ideas just might produce the same impact?
Occurring on May 20 at the Propeller Innovation Festival, entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to pitch the editors at Entrepreneur with the top 10 best pitches being featured on Entrepreneur.com.
More From This Topic
Business Unusual
Brian Lim went to an electronic dance music club six years ago and was inspired to launch a line of rave accessories.
Artists
The blond-haired music makers have some serious business skills in their repertoire.
Events
RECESS is aimed at college students and bridges today's big musicians with the superstars of business.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?