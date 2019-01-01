My Queue

Music festivals

How Brands Can Work With Festival Sponsorship
Branding

How Brands Can Work With Festival Sponsorship

Festivals and sponsors collaborate with each other to create events that help bring communities together.
Alice Goldstein | 7 min read
5 Behind-the-Scenes Organizations and Companies that Streamline Your Experience at Music Festivals

5 Behind-the-Scenes Organizations and Companies that Streamline Your Experience at Music Festivals

Is your company involved in the festival biz? These groups can help make your staff's and clients' experience an optimal one.
Alex Pollak | 5 min read
How to Disrupt Live Entertainment: Lessons From Music Festivals Doing It Right

How to Disrupt Live Entertainment: Lessons From Music Festivals Doing It Right

Coachella, Bonnaroo and Rolling Loud all illustrate an entrepreneurial vision in changing up the traditional music festival.
Tanner Simkins | 6 min read
Why Your Brand Should Be Headlining Summertime's Regional Music Festivals

Why Your Brand Should Be Headlining Summertime's Regional Music Festivals

Why blow your budget on big-name events when following these four ideas just might produce the same impact?
Jeff Snyder | 4 min read
Pitch the Editors at Upcoming Northeast Tech Festival for Your Chance to Be Featured on Entrepreneur

Pitch the Editors at Upcoming Northeast Tech Festival for Your Chance to Be Featured on Entrepreneur

Occurring on May 20 at the Propeller Innovation Festival, entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to pitch the editors at Entrepreneur with the top 10 best pitches being featured on Entrepreneur.com.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read

More From This Topic

How One Entrepreneur Turned a Dance Trend Into a Glowing Empire
Business Unusual

How One Entrepreneur Turned a Dance Trend Into a Glowing Empire

Brian Lim went to an electronic dance music club six years ago and was inspired to launch a line of rave accessories.
Carren Jao | 3 min read
Hanson Could Have Disappeared. Here's Why They Didn't.
Artists

Hanson Could Have Disappeared. Here's Why They Didn't.

The blond-haired music makers have some serious business skills in their repertoire.
Jason Feifer | 8 min read
This Could Be the Next Big Event Since SXSW. At Least Mark Cuban Thinks So.
Events

This Could Be the Next Big Event Since SXSW. At Least Mark Cuban Thinks So.

RECESS is aimed at college students and bridges today's big musicians with the superstars of business.
Andrew Medal | 6 min read