Musicians

7 Prolific Business Lessons Nipsey Hussle Gifted the World
Hip-Hop

Hip-Hop

7 Prolific Business Lessons Nipsey Hussle Gifted the World

Long live Nipsey the Great.
Andrew Medal | 8 min read
Here's How Lenny Kravitz Creates Something Out of Nothing in Business and Art

Here's How Lenny Kravitz Creates Something Out of Nothing in Business and Art

The music and style icon discusses his latest passion project, Twice, a mission-driven oral care brand.
Dan Bova | 7 min read
Why One Music Exec Created a New Platform for Musicians to Get Paid

Why One Music Exec Created a New Platform for Musicians to Get Paid

Mike Heron, the founder of BeatHustle, shares how he is paving the way for a new music industry movement.
Jessica Abo | 1 min read
How This Viral Star Went From Background Dancer to Rising Hip-Hop Artist

How This Viral Star Went From Background Dancer to Rising Hip-Hop Artist

From Drake to Prince, big names have come out in support of this up-and-coming performer's unique musical style.
Gerard Adams | 2 min read
Meet the Two YouTubers Behind Epic Rap Battles of History, Which Has Racked Up More Than 2.9 Billion Views.

Meet the Two YouTubers Behind Epic Rap Battles of History, Which Has Racked Up More Than 2.9 Billion Views.

They've dreamed up rap battles such as Barack Obama vs. Mitt Romney, the Mario Brothers vs. the Wright Brothers and everything in between.
Hayden Field | 11 min read

Google Gets a Record Fine and Chance the Rapper Now Owns a News Site! 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

3 Things To Know

Google Gets a Record Fine and Chance the Rapper Now Owns a News Site! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
Chance the Rapper Bought Local News Site Chicagoist -- and Announced It in a New Song
Rappers

Rappers

Chance the Rapper Bought Local News Site Chicagoist -- and Announced It in a New Song

The rapper announced his purchase of the local Chicago news site in the lyrics of a track released Wednesday, 'I Might Need Security.'
Hayden Field | 2 min read
Kanye West's Most Controversial Moments
Branding

Branding

Kanye West's Most Controversial Moments

Is the outspoken musical genius destroying or helping his personal brand?
Dan Bova | 5 min read
3 Startup Lessons From Hip Hop Entrepreneurs
Musicians

Musicians

3 Startup Lessons From Hip Hop Entrepreneurs

From Nipsey Hussle, to Jay-Z, to Dr. Dre, rappers are showing how they can think bigger than just bars and hooks.
Andrew Medal | 6 min read
10 Quotes From America's Rebellious Musical Legend Johnny Cash
Inspirational Quotes

Inspirational Quotes

10 Quotes From America's Rebellious Musical Legend Johnny Cash

To celebrate the late musician's birthday, here are 10 inspiring quotes from 'the man in black.'
Rose Leadem | 4 min read
KFC Just Revealed Reba McEntire Will Be Its First Female Colonel Sanders
KFC

KFC

KFC Just Revealed Reba McEntire Will Be Its First Female Colonel Sanders

McEntire will be the face of the chain's newest chicken, Smoky Mountain BBQ.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
The Former Singer of Blink-182 Is Creating a Sci-Fi Disney for Millennials (and It Studies UFOs, Too)
Innovation

Innovation

The Former Singer of Blink-182 Is Creating a Sci-Fi Disney for Millennials (and It Studies UFOs, Too)

Tom Delonge says he's partnered with top-ranking government officials and aerospace engineers for his company To The Stars.
Stephen J. Bronner | 8 min read
12 Inspiring Quotes From Rock Icon Tom Petty
Musicians

Musicians

12 Inspiring Quotes From Rock Icon Tom Petty

The legendary frontman of The Heartbreakers passed away on Monday.
Rose Leadem | 4 min read
Long Live the King: How Today's Entrepreneurs Can Follow Elvis Presley's Ingenious Business Playbook
Tips

Tips

Long Live the King: How Today's Entrepreneurs Can Follow Elvis Presley's Ingenious Business Playbook

What can my fellow entrepreneurs learn from Elvis? Turns out, lots.
Panos Panay | 6 min read
N'Sync's Joey Fatone Bites Into the Hot Dog Business
Food

Food

N'Sync's Joey Fatone Bites Into the Hot Dog Business

Always remember to pursue your passion -- and don't skimp on the mustard.
Ed Condran | 4 min read