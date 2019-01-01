My Queue

How Game Of Thrones' Plot And Entrepreneur's Life Are Almost Same
Every GOT characters wants to sit on the throne, while every entrepreneurs wants their startup to stand out from the crowd.
Pratik Kanada | 9 min read
A Seller Must Earn the Right to Close With Buyers Today

B2B sales is ever green, running in cycles of buying and not-buying over a years-long relationship. It's not about closing today.
John Holland | 4 min read
Some Must Knows For Entrepreneurs In 2016

You might want to write them down.
Hrishikesh Datar | 4 min read