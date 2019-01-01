There are no Videos in your queue.
mutual funds
To be truly independent, women don't just need a reliable financial source but also need to upgrade their financial management tricks
The third largest home for startups in the country, Mumbai has many hidden gems
How this entrepreneur is making investment simple for millenials
Although investments seem to be gruelling for many, the advent of apps in the investments domain is helping many to make the right choice
While building their dream business, entrepreneurs pay very little attention to the personal finance
Investments
Direct plans are cheaper than regular plans because there is no distributor fee or commission paid to anybody else in direct plans
Investments
You have to be intelligent in the way you use funds to reduce taxes as funds that invest in stocks are taxed in a way, while funds that invest in fixed income securities face a different way of taxation
Opportunity
India has become an attractive investment destination on account of the growing popularity of Indian leadership and the country's improved foreign relations
News and Trends
India trailblazes several scores in the Standard Chartered's report
Personal Finance
One's risk profile is not constant and changes over time, with age, increasing responsibilities and life circumstance
Wealth Management
Wealth management is among the least sought after financial services in the Indian market. However, things are now shaping up due to robo advisory
Wealth Management
A simple google search of 'best financial tips' yields 62,90,00,000 results. And the next question is, which one should you take?
robo advisory
In the recent years, the algorithms-based financial advice is gaining popularity in the country, especially among millennials
FinTech
FundsIndia operations range from technology implementations to call-centre servicing to advisory and support. With time, the entrepreneurs have also realised one cannot simply wave a technology wand over scalability issues and hope it would disappear.
mutual funds
There are better ways to invest than mutual funds.
