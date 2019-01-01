My Queue

My Biggest Mistake: Relying on a Resume
My Biggest Mistake: Relying on a Resume

You have heard the saying, 'don't judge a book by its cover.' Here is why you shouldn't judge a person by her resume.
Mike Templeman | 4 min read
My Biggest Mistake: One Size Doesn't Fit All

When it comes to leadership, different employees take to different approaches. Having a cookie-cutter strategy can lead to disaster and in this case, losing top talent.
Mike Templeman | 3 min read
My Biggest Mistake: Not Closely Examining the Numbers

An entrepreneur discusses how he fell into the trap of equating revenue with profit.
Mike Templeman | 4 min read
My Biggest Mistake: Trusting the Wrong People

Often entrepreneurs are anxious to get their startup up and running but not taking the time to make sure all the ducks are all lined up can cause a major headache down the road.
Mike Templeman | 3 min read
My Biggest Mistake: Falling Into the 24/7 Trap

For our series My Biggest Mistake, the co-founder of GroSocial opens up about being completely consumed by his entrepreneurial endeavor and how that lifestyle had major consequences.
Mike Templeman | 4 min read