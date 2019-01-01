My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

My Job Studio

Ellos reclutan talento con inteligencia artificial
Historias Entrepreneur

Ellos reclutan talento con inteligencia artificial

My Job Studio es un reclutador en línea que conecta de manera más rápida y eficiente a los empleadores con el talento. Su secreto está en el uso de un bot de perfilamiento que se encarga de analizar y anticipar las necesidades de las empresas.
Xóchitl Austria | 7 min read