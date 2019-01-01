My Queue

Myanmar

Investor Outlook

Cross-regional Investment Opportunities are Most Lucrative in APAC Region

Prestellar Ventures' first fund based out of Singapore and India focuses on investments in companies that look at India as the go-to-market in terms of consumers and growth strategy
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
Myanmar Groups Slam Facebook CEO for Downplaying Problems

Six civil society groups in Myanmar claim Mark Zuckerberg distorted his company's role in stopping Facebook Messenger posts from inciting violence in the country.
Michael Kan | 3 min read
Why Myanmar Is Becoming A Great Trade Market For Indian Government ?

"India and Myanmar not only share national borders but also historical, cultural and civilizational linkages." - Commerce Secretary
Ritu Kochar | 5 min read