Elon Musk Says He Doesn't Have Time to Shower. Here Are 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Elon Musk Says He Doesn't Have Time to Shower. Here Are 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
MySpace Millionaire Tom Has Turned Into a Globetrotting Photographer -- Check Out His Photos

MySpace Millionaire Tom Has Turned Into a Globetrotting Photographer -- Check Out His Photos

Ever wonder where your first MySpace friend is now? He's been pretty much everywhere.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
Myspace is Emailing Embarrassing Old Photos to Lure Back Lapsed Users

Myspace is Emailing Embarrassing Old Photos to Lure Back Lapsed Users

Some Myspace users -- who may be surprised to discover that the site still exists – have received alarming emails from the network with their old, embarrassing photos attached.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
From Gum to the Grammys: How Artist-Entrepreneur Kenna Bulldozed the Status Quo

From Gum to the Grammys: How Artist-Entrepreneur Kenna Bulldozed the Status Quo

Kenna Zemedkun has launched television shows, carved out his own music genre, created new ways of raising money for the issues he cares about and helped overhaul a social networking site.
Catherine Clifford | 8 min read
Are Celebrity Investors Worth the Hype?

Are Celebrity Investors Worth the Hype?

Brands have paraded A-listers out front as spokespeople for ages, but in recent years they've been joining as investors. Here, we examine when it works and what entrepreneurs should keep in mind as they team up with celebs.
Kristin Luna | 5 min read

