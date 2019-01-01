My Queue

Myths

These Are the Tech Myths That Many People Still Believe in
Myths

These Are the Tech Myths That Many People Still Believe in

Falsehoods like 'more megapixels is always better' and 'charging smartphones overnight kills the battery' continue to flourish, if you go by the response from the general public.
Eric Griffith | 3 min read
The Surprising Differences Between Men's and Women's Motives and Obstacles in Becoming Entrepreneurs

The Surprising Differences Between Men's and Women's Motives and Obstacles in Becoming Entrepreneurs

A new survey exposes perceived obstacles to success in entrepreneurship based on gender.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
4 Myths We're Taught About Success

4 Myths We're Taught About Success

If you start believing these career myths, you'll end up at the opposite end of successful: overworked, underpaid and unhappy.
Glassdoor | 5 min read
Think Being an Entrepreneur Means Never 'Working' a Day in Your Life? Think Again.

Think Being an Entrepreneur Means Never 'Working' a Day in Your Life? Think Again.

Don't be fooled by these common misconceptions about entrepreneurship.
Harsha Chanrai | 7 min read
The 'I'm My Own Boss' Myth Humbles Many an Entrepreneur

The 'I'm My Own Boss' Myth Humbles Many an Entrepreneur

That misconception does not comport with startup reality. But by adopting the right mindset, you can come to terms with how many bosses you really have.
Shakir Akorede | 4 min read

7 Myths About Career Transitions That Are Keeping You Stuck
Careers

7 Myths About Career Transitions That Are Keeping You Stuck

It's not easy changing jobs, being relocated or jumping into a new career.
Ellevate | 7 min read
This Huge Myth About Entrepreneurship Is Bad for Business
Myths

This Huge Myth About Entrepreneurship Is Bad for Business

Hint: You don't have to be a wunderkind to be an entrepreneur.
Natasa Lekic | 7 min read
3 Entrepreneurial 'Realities' You Need to Understand Are Really Myths
Myths

3 Entrepreneurial 'Realities' You Need to Understand Are Really Myths

If you're getting into your own business for any of these three reasons, it's time to reconsider.
Jonathan Long | 4 min read
These Myths Stop People From Ever Achieving Their Dreams. Will You Let Them Stop You?
Fear

These Myths Stop People From Ever Achieving Their Dreams. Will You Let Them Stop You?

Don't let these fears rule you.
Greg Rollett | 2 min read
3 Dangerous Entrepreneurial Myths You Need to Ignore
Myths

3 Dangerous Entrepreneurial Myths You Need to Ignore

This terrible advice won't actually get you anywhere.
Kim Walsh Phillips | 5 min read
3 Lies Unsuccessful People Tell Themselves
Success

3 Lies Unsuccessful People Tell Themselves

The path to success starts with seeing things as they really are.
Tor Constantino | 4 min read
Debunking the 5 Biggest Myths of Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneur Radio

Debunking the 5 Biggest Myths of Entrepreneurship

May McCarthy of Bizzultz explains how intuition will help you achieve financial freedom.
Alan Taylor | 3 min read
3 Myths About Starting a Company in the Midwest
Starting a Business

3 Myths About Starting a Company in the Midwest

Several CEOs weighed in on the misconceptions they have faced in starting and running a business in Middle America.
John Wechsler | 5 min read
7 Things People Think Are Terrible for Their Productivity That Actually Aren't
Productivity

7 Things People Think Are Terrible for Their Productivity That Actually Aren't

If there's one universal truth about productivity, it's that not everything works for everyone.
Shana Lebowitz | 6 min read
So You're a Startup CEO? In Fact, Your Job Is More That of 'Chief Myth-Buster.'
CEOs

So You're a Startup CEO? In Fact, Your Job Is More That of 'Chief Myth-Buster.'

Have you employed the "myth-busting approach" yet? Here are four ways to do that.
David Ciccarelli | 7 min read