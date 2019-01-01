My Queue

Names

What's in a Name? New HR Titles Reflect These Professionals' Strategic Importance.
Human Resources

What's in a Name? New HR Titles Reflect These Professionals' Strategic Importance.

How does 'people operations' strike you? 'Chief people officer'? 'Chief happiness officer'?
Matt Straz | 5 min read
What's in a Name? In Branding, Pretty Much Everything.

What's in a Name? In Branding, Pretty Much Everything.

Entrepreneur Network partner Salma Jafri explains how naming your ideas can help them stand out in a crowded market.
Erin Schultz | 2 min read
U.K. Vessel Will Not Be Called 'Boaty McBoatface' After All, But There's a Catch

U.K. Vessel Will Not Be Called 'Boaty McBoatface' After All, But There's a Catch

Although the wacky name got the most votes online, the ship's full name will be the Royal Research Ship Sir David Attenborough, in honor of the world famous naturalist and broadcaster.
Anmar Frangoul | 3 min read
Your Lame Small Talk Could Be Costing You the Sale

Your Lame Small Talk Could Be Costing You the Sale

You don't have to be a brilliant conversationalist, just mind your manners, remember names and listen.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
The Embarrassing Acronym of an Exalted Law School Name Provides a Funny Branding Lesson

The Embarrassing Acronym of an Exalted Law School Name Provides a Funny Branding Lesson

Before you skimp on hiring a branding pro, consider George Mason University's bungled attempt to honor the late Antonin Scalia.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read

More From This Topic

Naming Contest May Christen This $300 Million Ship 'Boaty McBoatface'
Social Media

Naming Contest May Christen This $300 Million Ship 'Boaty McBoatface'

Be careful what you ask the Internet.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
Your New Business Name Should Be Memorable, Spell-able and Available
Business Name

Your New Business Name Should Be Memorable, Spell-able and Available

Follow these five tips to settle on what is one of the most important aspect of a new company -- its name.
Nellie Akalp | 5 min read
No Eggs, No Mayo: FDA Goes After Hampton Creek for Naming Its Vegan Spread 'Just Mayo'
Regulations

No Eggs, No Mayo: FDA Goes After Hampton Creek for Naming Its Vegan Spread 'Just Mayo'

The FDA is not amused.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
This Restaurant Will Give You $10,000 in Gift Cards If You Name Your Baby 'Quinoa'
Restaurants

This Restaurant Will Give You $10,000 in Gift Cards If You Name Your Baby 'Quinoa'

Can a trendy grain become a trendy baby name? BJ's Restaurants thinks so.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Facebook Announces New Policies Regarding Names, Nudity and Controversial Content
Regulations

Facebook Announces New Policies Regarding Names, Nudity and Controversial Content

Regulating shares among its 1.4 billion users across the world can be a slippery slope, the social network said.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Comcast Accidentally Changes Customer Name to Asshole Brown
Comcast

Comcast Accidentally Changes Customer Name to Asshole Brown

The mass media company faces another customer-service blunder after someone tried to cancel the family's cable service.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
French Court Bans Couple From Naming Their Baby 'Nutella,' Says It Is 'Against the Child's Interests'
Names

French Court Bans Couple From Naming Their Baby 'Nutella,' Says It Is 'Against the Child's Interests'

Probably true.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
A Great Name Tells You More Than Just What the Company Does
Naming a Business

A Great Name Tells You More Than Just What the Company Does

It sets the foundation for the customer relationship, establishes leadership and separates the business from the competition.
Aaron Keller | 3 min read
6 Memory Factors to Consider as You Craft Your Business Name
Naming a Business

6 Memory Factors to Consider as You Craft Your Business Name

Keeping in mind the process of encoding and storing, here are a few methods to consider when starting up.
Aaron Keller | 4 min read
Your Brand Depends on Your Great Business Name Being Protected
Naming a Business

Your Brand Depends on Your Great Business Name Being Protected

Here are six strategies to craft a name that grabs attention, but not for legal reasons.
Aaron Keller | 3 min read