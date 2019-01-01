There are no Videos in your queue.
Names
Human Resources
How does 'people operations' strike you? 'Chief people officer'? 'Chief happiness officer'?
Entrepreneur Network partner Salma Jafri explains how naming your ideas can help them stand out in a crowded market.
Although the wacky name got the most votes online, the ship's full name will be the Royal Research Ship Sir David Attenborough, in honor of the world famous naturalist and broadcaster.
You don't have to be a brilliant conversationalist, just mind your manners, remember names and listen.
Before you skimp on hiring a branding pro, consider George Mason University's bungled attempt to honor the late Antonin Scalia.
Business Name
Follow these five tips to settle on what is one of the most important aspect of a new company -- its name.
Restaurants
Can a trendy grain become a trendy baby name? BJ's Restaurants thinks so.
Regulations
Regulating shares among its 1.4 billion users across the world can be a slippery slope, the social network said.
Comcast
The mass media company faces another customer-service blunder after someone tried to cancel the family's cable service.
Naming a Business
It sets the foundation for the customer relationship, establishes leadership and separates the business from the competition.
Naming a Business
Keeping in mind the process of encoding and storing, here are a few methods to consider when starting up.
Naming a Business
Here are six strategies to craft a name that grabs attention, but not for legal reasons.
