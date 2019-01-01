My Queue

Namshi

Moving On: Namshi Co-Founder Hosam Arab Steps Down As CEO Of The E-Commerce Enterprise
E-commerce

Arab's resignation comes about two weeks after Namshi announced its complete acquisition by Emaar Malls, the retail arm of the Dubai-headquartered Emaar Properties, by buying out Global Fashion Group's stake in the company.
Aby Sam Thomas | 4 min read
Emaar Malls Announces Full Acquisition Of Fashion E-Commerce Retailer Namshi

Emaar Malls had previously owned a 51% stake in Namshi after getting into a strategic partnership with Global Financial Group in 2017.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 1 min read