Nanotech

7 Clean-Tech Companies That Solve More Than Environmental Problems

To get people to make a change, sometimes it needs to be more than the right thing to do.
Lydia Belanger | 6 min read
This Robot Is Like a Chauffeur for Slow Sperm

This new method of fertilization is the latest discovery in a rapidly expanding field of microrobots being built for navigating the human body.
Hilary Brueck | 2 min read
Warning: If You Pee on These Walls, They'll Pee Back at You

Public urination has hit a messy, innovative wall in San Francisco thanks to this wizz-repelling paint.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Forget Toothpaste. This Nifty Toothbrush Scrubs Teeth Clean With Nanotech.

Thanks to the wonders of technology, you can now brush your teeth with nothing more than nano-ions.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Recharge Your Phone in 30 Seconds? This Startup Says It Can.

A nanotech company says it has developed technology that can charge a mobile phone in a few seconds and an electric car in minutes.
Reuters | 3 min read

Big Innovations Are Happening in Tiny Packages

Welcome to the world of nanotech, where huge opportunities exist for tech entrepreneurs.
Jason Fell | 8 min read
The U.S. Military Wants to Inject People's Brains With Painkilling Nanobots That Could Replace Medicine

Ever wish you could heal yourself like a superhero? The government is making it happen. Sort of.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
A Tiny, Whip-Tailed Robot Can Administer Meds Anywhere In the Body

Is this miniscule magnetic cyborg swimmer the future of medicine delivery, egg fertilization and scar-free surgery -- all in one?
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Photo-Taking Contact Lenses, Giant Crab Robots and Radiation-Blocking Underwear

A roundup of the 10 most interesting new technologies that make us scratch our heads and say, 'What the heck?'
Jason Fell | 6 min read
Eye of the Tiger: U.S. Army Eyes Night Vision Contact Lenses

Forget heavy night vision goggles. Scientists are developing a better, lighter way for soldiers to see in the dark.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
This Startup Says It Can Fully Charge Your Smartphone in 30 Seconds

Israel-based tech company StoreDot claims to have a new product that can move your smartphone's charge-o-meter from that red sliver of death to full-on green in well under a minute.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Peter Thiel's Newest Obsession: Nanotechnology.

The co-founder of Palantir and PayPal has invested in and joined the board of Nanotronics Imaging, a microscopy and software company.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Intel's Futurist: We'll Soon Be Living In Computers

As the size of a computer chip approaches zero, computational power will be everywhere and in everything, says Brian David Johnson, the resident futurist at Intel.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
In Nanotech's Small World, Big Opportunities Abound

The experts at Albany's College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering talk about the burgeoning field of nanotechnology.
Colleen DeBaise
What's Hot in Venture Capital in 2013

A panel of New York City venture capitalists say advertising technology, financial technology and nanotechnology will be among 2013's most buzzworthy sectors.
Colleen DeBaise | 3 min read