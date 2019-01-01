My Queue

Napping at work

Here's Your 'Doctor's Note': It's Time To Nap
naps

Here's Your 'Doctor's Note': It's Time To Nap

A brain scientist explains how napping might just help solve one of the biggest problems of the modern workplace: engagement.
Srini Pillay | 6 min read
Want to Maximize Your Sleep? Use This Nap Entrepreneur's 5 Top Tips.

Want to Maximize Your Sleep? Use This Nap Entrepreneur's 5 Top Tips.

Metronaps co-founder Christopher Lindholst shares how to make rest a priority in your office.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Why Leaders Should Welcome Employees Napping on the Job

Why Leaders Should Welcome Employees Napping on the Job

Well-rested workers are happier, more effective and better prepared to engage customers in positive ways.
Christopher Lindholst | 5 min read
How to Power Through the Day Without Any Sleep

How to Power Through the Day Without Any Sleep

Although sleep is important to productivity, here's how to power through the day even without a full night of z's.
Lisa Evans | 4 min read
Instead of Skipping Lunch Do What Successful People Do

Instead of Skipping Lunch Do What Successful People Do

People get more done when they are rested and fed, so get out of the office and eat something good for you.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read

More From This Topic

5 Ways to Prompt Your Employees to Sleep More
Sleep

5 Ways to Prompt Your Employees to Sleep More

Is your company an assemblage of the drowsy. Encourage members of your team to catch up on rest in these ways.
Heather R. Huhman | 3 min read
Why You Should Let Your Employees Nap at Work
Sleep

Why You Should Let Your Employees Nap at Work

Napping does not equate to slacking. In fact, it can help boost employee performance.
Lisa Evans | 5 min read
5 Unusual Ways to Start Working Smarter, Not Harder
Habits

5 Unusual Ways to Start Working Smarter, Not Harder

Working harder can be an easy habit to slip into. These methods can help you reverse that course and be more productive.
Belle Beth Cooper | 10 min read
Why You Should Learn to Nap Like a Pro
Productivity

Why You Should Learn to Nap Like a Pro

If naps haven't become a part of your daily routine, you might want to reconsider.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 3 min read
Should You Let Your Workers Sleep on the Job?
Growth Strategies

Should You Let Your Workers Sleep on the Job?

Want helpful, happy and alert employees? Make napping -- within reason -- a policy at your workplace. Here's how.
Carol Tice