Napping at work
naps
A brain scientist explains how napping might just help solve one of the biggest problems of the modern workplace: engagement.
Metronaps co-founder Christopher Lindholst shares how to make rest a priority in your office.
Well-rested workers are happier, more effective and better prepared to engage customers in positive ways.
Although sleep is important to productivity, here's how to power through the day even without a full night of z's.
People get more done when they are rested and fed, so get out of the office and eat something good for you.
Sleep
Is your company an assemblage of the drowsy. Encourage members of your team to catch up on rest in these ways.
Sleep
Napping does not equate to slacking. In fact, it can help boost employee performance.
Habits
Working harder can be an easy habit to slip into. These methods can help you reverse that course and be more productive.
Productivity
If naps haven't become a part of your daily routine, you might want to reconsider.
Growth Strategies
Want helpful, happy and alert employees? Make napping -- within reason -- a policy at your workplace. Here's how.
