You Can Nap on the Job at These 10 Companies
You Can Nap on the Job at These 10 Companies

Companies ranging from international mega-corporations to scrappy startups are already reaping the rewards of providing naptime benefits.
GOBankingRates | 7 min read
6 Science-Backed Ways to Make Your Office More Productive

6 Science-Backed Ways to Make Your Office More Productive

Consider adding some Gerbera daisies to your office, plus plenty of natural light and LED lighting.
Moe Kittaneh | 7 min read
Fighting Sleep Is a Losing Management Strategy. Let Your Employees Take Naps.

Fighting Sleep Is a Losing Management Strategy. Let Your Employees Take Naps.

An exhausted employee who naps is unproductive for a few minutes. One who doesn't nap is unproductive all day.
Heather R. Huhman | 7 min read
Here's Your 'Doctor's Note': It's Time To Nap

Here's Your 'Doctor's Note': It's Time To Nap

A brain scientist explains how napping might just help solve one of the biggest problems of the modern workplace: engagement.
Srini Pillay | 6 min read
Need a Quick Snooze? A Nap Cafe Has Opened in Tokyo.

Need a Quick Snooze? A Nap Cafe Has Opened in Tokyo.

This business wants to help you get some zzz's so you can take a break from the chaos.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read

