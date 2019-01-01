My Queue

ნაყინი

ეს მულტიმილიონდოლარიანი ნაყინის კომპანია ანტრეპრენერმა დამტვრეულ საფოსტო სატვირთო ავტომანქანაში დაიწყო
ინდუსტრიული ტრენდები

ეს მულტიმილიონდოლარიანი ნაყინის კომპანია ანტრეპრენერმა დამტვრეულ საფოსტო სატვირთო ავტომანქანაში დაიწყო

Coolhaus-ის პროდუქტები მთელი შეერთებული შტატების ტერიტორიაზე იყიდება. ნატაშა კეიზი მიიჩნევს, რომ ეს მთლიანად ქალების პოტენციალის დამსახურებაა
Entrepreneur-ის გუნდი | 3 min read