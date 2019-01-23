My Queue

narendra modi

Narendra Modi Unplugged: 7 Things You Didn't Know About the India PM
Politics

From accidentally becoming India's Prime Minister to not sleeping enough hours, Narendra Modi unveils it all in a fun chat with Akshay Kumar
Aastha Singal | 3 min read
PM Narendra Modi's Biopic Might Be Pushed To Post Election Release But The Force Behind It Remains Unmoved

Publicity is good as people are talking about the film but it is made with genuine intention says, director Omung Kumar
Priyadarshini Patwa | 8 min read
Will SMEs Under Congress Govt be the Startups Under Modi Govt

Worst hit by demonetization & GST, can MSMEs expect a saviour in Rahul Gandhi?
Aastha Singal | 4 min read
In India, Startups are at War with the Government. Where will the Buck Stop?

Sources reveal genuine tax liabilities are being pushed under the guise of angel tax by some startup players. At a time when the India government is attempting to create a startup-friendly ecosystem, how will it address woes of genuine startups? How will India become #1?
Aashika Jain | 7 min read
The Digital Push of Narendra Modi Government

Digital India has been getting boosted by the Government, will Budget 2019 see a bigger enhancement?
Madhurima Roy | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Here is How #Budget2019 Impacts Your Taxes
Budget 2019

You will have more money in hand to spend
Vanita D'souza | 5 min read
What #Budget 2019 has in Store for the Agriculture Sector? Here's Govt's Big Announcement for Farmers
Budget 2019

India's most troubled sector doesn't need quick fixes anymore, will #Budget 2019 take the sector towards the resolution it has been yearning for
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read
Priyanka Gandhi Takes a Political Plunge
News and Trends

Congress reveals its trump card before the big battle, appoints Priyanka Gandhi as UP East general secretary
Aastha Singal | 3 min read
Glorifying the Century-Old Journey of India's Cinematic Brilliance
indian cinema

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Museum of Indian Cinema in presence of hundreds of shining stars from the Indian film fraternity
Aastha Singal | 3 min read
The Man Who Predicted 2014 Indian Election Reveals Who Will Take The Throne In 2019
Politics

He is also the same man who predicted results of 2016 United States polls and recently held Punjab and Uttar Pradesh elections
Priyadarshini Patwa | 8 min read
Fintech is Making India a Digitally Empowered Nation, in a Real Sense
Technology

Digital technology is capturing the hearts and minds of people and so has increased the significance of Fintechs
Sameer Aggarwal | 5 min read
5 Insanely Famous and Popular People Born in September
famous people

Looking at the lives of these 5 people who have their birthdays in September
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read
PMOs Startup India Initiative is Paving the Way For a New Crop of Entrepreneurs
Startups

An initiative by PM Modi which has the potential to change the face of the startup culture in India and hence explore it's depth
Vineet Singh | 6 min read
Has India Become The Hub of Startups, Courtesy IIT?
Startups

IITs are becoming the breeding ground for budding entrepreneurs
Aastha Singal | 4 min read
PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi Steps Down & India Post Payments Bank Makes Long-Awaited Debut: 4 Things to Know Today
4 Things to Know

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Nidhi Singh | 1 min read