Nashville
Entrepreneurs
Nashville attracting artists and entrepreneurs from across the globe.
Andy and Charlie Nelson were just out of college, with no experience or money, when they discovered the ruins of their great-great-great grandfather's whiskey distillery, Nelson's Green Brier.
Affordability, nice people and business-friendly government are only some of the reasons to move south. Awesome barbecue is another.
Visionary solopreneurs like Kurt Bardella of the Morning Hangover online tip sheet have also embraced how mission-critical evolving is. Are you?
A look at how these Nashville entrepreneurs are changing the music industry.
Nashville is the second largest city in Tennessee that is the epicenter of the country music industry. The city is also home to numerous other industries, including healthcare, publishing, banking and colleges and universities.
