Nasofilter

These Start-ups Are Putting Up a Fight Against Air Pollution
Due to air pollution, 30,000 people die in Delhi every year of which 14,800 are premature deaths. It is estimated that at least 10 years of life span is reduced of every Delhiite because of the air they breathe.
Tahira Noor Khan | 6 min read