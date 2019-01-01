My Queue

NASSCOM

India's Startup Ecosystem Now Boasts of 7,700 Tech Startups
India's Startup Ecosystem Now Boasts of 7,700 Tech Startups

According to NASSCOM's report, Bengaluru is the third biggest startup ecosystem in the world
Aastha Singal | 4 min read
Organizational Success is Only as Functional as the Ecosystem That Supports it

India has steadily strengthened its place into becoming one of the most vibrant landscapes for start-ups, and in terms of sheer volume – with around 5,200 start-ups in 2017
Sreedevi Devireddy | 9 min read
Why Bleetech is a Boon for the Specially Abled

The start-up has received fundings from Social Alpha, IIT Bombay and NASSCOM Foundation
Punita Sabharwal | 1 min read
Cybersecurity Jobs Now at Premium as India Goes Digital

Cybersecurity poses new challenges every minute and to deal with them, curricula need to go through a shift by placing the talents in the right hands
Ashish Agarwal | 5 min read
2017: How the Indian Start-up Ecosystem has Fared

According to NASSCOM's report, over 1,000 start-ups have been added in India
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read

Near Bankruptcy Taught Me a Life lesson, and Now Here I am, Says this Indo-American Entrepreneur
Near Bankruptcy Taught Me a Life lesson, and Now Here I am, Says this Indo-American Entrepreneur

Reggie Aggarwal had two career options in sight when he graduated from an US school, either to become an engineer or a doctor, after his parents' wishes.
Komal Nathani & Aashika Jain | 4 min read
Can Startups Revive Manufacturing in India?

Will the emphasis on Make in India and digital economy boost start-ups in hardware and manufacturing domain?
Bhaskar Majumdar | 3 min read
What Took Edtech so Long to Gain Ground?

After more than half a decade of tepidness, education technology or Edtech sector is finally coming out of its closet.
Sandeep Soni | 5 min read
#5 Fintech Trends That You May Want To Watch Out For in 2017

Just like India skipped the landline phenomenon and went straight to the mobile revolution, Fintech is likely to go digital.
S. Kumar Srivatsan | 5 min read
As T-Hub Completes One Year, Here's a Quick Recap of Some Landmark Moments at the Tech Hub

What's in store for T-Hub in 2017?
Sneha Banerjee | 2 min read
"Hardware Startups are Hard in General": Ravi Gururaj

What are the key trends of 2017 in the startup space
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
Why Don't We Have Enough Hardware Startups Today?

With the evolution in technology increasingly the value in hardware is in the software
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
Banks or VCs; Where Should Startups Seek Funds?

"There are resources that are available from the government which the startups or SMEs don't even know about"
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
While On A Hunt For A Co-Working Space In India, This Entrepreneur Ended Up Creating One Himself

BHIVE is ready to compete with WeWork as we have a better understanding of the market!
Sneha Banerjee | 4 min read