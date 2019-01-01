My Queue

10 Conferences You Should Attend As A Business Owner
Conferences

If Richard Branson is going to speak at the National Retail Federation's BIG Show Convention, shouldn't you be there, too?
Thomas Smale | 6 min read
5 Easy Strategies to Prevent Costly Retail Returns

No longer seen as a cost of doing business, product returns are a real threat to the bottom line of all retailers.
Peter Sobotta | 3 min read
Retailers Not Giving Up the Battle Over Credit-Card Swipe Fees

The National Retail Federation appeals $5.7 billion Visa, MasterCard settlement that was approved in December.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Retail's BIG Show Report: 6 Trends to Watch in '11

Carol Tice
Is Your Customer Service Compassionate?

Carol Tice

