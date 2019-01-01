My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

national security agency

The Top 3 Mistakes Businesses Make After a Hack
Cybersecurity

The Top 3 Mistakes Businesses Make After a Hack

A cybersecurity expert explains what not to do after a data breach.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
Judge Says NSA Phone Surveillance Is Constitutional

Judge Says NSA Phone Surveillance Is Constitutional

Just 11 days after a federal judge in Washington said the NSA's phone-data collection program is 'almost certainly' unconstitutional, a federal judge in New York said the program is legal.
Lauren Covello | 2 min read
Biggest Tech Companies Team Up to Object to Government Spying

Biggest Tech Companies Team Up to Object to Government Spying

Caught in the controversy over government surveillance, the biggest technology companies ally to get Congress to rein in spying.
Ray Hennessey | 2 min read