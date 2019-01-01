There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
National Venture Capital Association
Venture Capital
The growing concentration of venture capital investments in Silicon Valley creates a problem for policymakers in other regions.
Despite some headlines, the nature of the current venture market is far different than the bubble years.
The software sector continues to dominate the venture market, but it's important to pinpoint the outliers of 2013.
Startups in enterprise IT are more likely to come out ahead next year, but those in the consumer space may have a harder time getting funding.
You'll still have to convince venture capitalists that your brilliant inventions aren't a waste of time.
More From This Topic
Finance
Think venture capital is only for the high-tech crowd? Think again. Your low-tech company might be just what VCs are looking for.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?