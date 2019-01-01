My Queue

National Venture Capital Association

Why Venture Capital Deals Stay in Silicon Valley
Venture Capital

Why Venture Capital Deals Stay in Silicon Valley

The growing concentration of venture capital investments in Silicon Valley creates a problem for policymakers in other regions.
Scott Shane | 4 min read
Venture Capital Isn't Partying Like 2000

Venture Capital Isn't Partying Like 2000

Despite some headlines, the nature of the current venture market is far different than the bubble years.
Scott Shane | 3 min read
The Top 10 VC Deals of 2013

The Top 10 VC Deals of 2013

The software sector continues to dominate the venture market, but it's important to pinpoint the outliers of 2013.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 1 min read
What's Ahead in 2013 for Venture Capital

What's Ahead in 2013 for Venture Capital

Startups in enterprise IT are more likely to come out ahead next year, but those in the consumer space may have a harder time getting funding.
Peter S. Cohan | 7 min read
The Three Questions Venture Capital Investors Will Ask

The Three Questions Venture Capital Investors Will Ask

You'll still have to convince venture capitalists that your brilliant inventions aren't a waste of time.
Kate Lister | 3 min read

Non-Tech Businesses Can Get VC, Too
Finance

Non-Tech Businesses Can Get VC, Too

Think venture capital is only for the high-tech crowd? Think again. Your low-tech company might be just what VCs are looking for.
David Worrell | 10 min read