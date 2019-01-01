My Queue

nature

How YouTube's Top Wildlife Star Turned Getting Bitten by Animals Into Over 13 Million Subscribers
Coyote Peterson of 'Brave Wilderness' says his job does not bite.
Patrick Carone | 11 min read
5 Reasons an Off-Season Vacation Is the Ultimate Hack for Travelers Looking to Recharge

Save time, money and sanity by visiting tony East Hampton over the winter.
Patrick Carone | 4 min read
Innovators Tackling Humanity's Biggest Problems Seek Solutions by Studying Nature

"Biomimicry" is the study of living systems for clues to create human designs that are better for both people and planet.
Megan Schuknecht | 7 min read
6 Practical Ways to Reset Your Work-Life Balance

Having trouble balancing your personal and professional lives? Here are some simple tips to help you regain equilibrium.
Dan Scalco | 5 min read
Is Successful Entrepreneurship Nature or Nurture? It's Both. But Not Really.

The bottom line is that it doesn't matter whether genes can increase your chances of being successful. With effort, anyone can be.
Anna Johansson | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Why Plants Are Less Stressed Than You
A new study examines plant's ability to forget trauma.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Why More Startups Are Paying Attention to What They Learned in Bio
Be it gimmick or real solution, biohacking is big business.
Matt Villano | 5 min read
New Dinosaur Species Discovered in Alaska
The duck-billed herbivore lived about 69 million years ago.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
In a World of High-Tech Health Care, This Book of Ancient Medicine Seeks to Keep Things Old School
A conservation group is helping a tribe in South America's rainforests preserve their healing knowledge for the next generation.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
How Nature's Beauty Led This L.A. Art House to Blossom
Natural Curiosities creates wall art, furniture and other pieces sold to major retailers and the interior design trade.
Carren Jao | 4 min read
Flow Hive, a Gadget for Beekeepers, Sets New Crowdfunding Record on Indiegogo
This game-changer for honey harvesters raised $2.18 million in the first 24 hours.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read