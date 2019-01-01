My Queue

By the Numbers: The Big Things Google Announced at Its Annual Conference
Google

So that's what the world of tomorrow looks like.
Andrew Tarantola | 2 min read
10 Google Maps Tips You Probably Didn't Know

Give this a read, even if you're already a power user.
Jillian D'Onfro | 6 min read
TomTom Says Its Maps Are Destined for Self-Driving Cars

The Dutch navigation company's automotive division has won big contracts in recent months, prompting analyst upgrades and a 40 percent surge in its shares.
Reuters | 5 min read
Startup Founder: GPS Sucks. And I'm Going to Fix It.

PathSense wants you to get around without draining your smartphone battery.
Reuters | 2 min read
Uber Just Bought Mapping Startup deCarta

The ridesharing tech company says geolocation and navigation technology is a big part of what keeps it running efficiently.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read

More From This Topic

How to List Your Business on Apple's New 'Maps Connect' Portal
Apple

Why you should add your company data to Apple Maps and how to get it done fast.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
7 Advanced Ways to Improve Your Site's SEO
SEO

Eliminate ineffective practices and replace them with strategic, content-focused tactics. Readers will appreciate these.
Jayson DeMers | 7 min read