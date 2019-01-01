My Queue

NBFC

NBFC
FinTech

NBFCs leveraging Fintech to Build a Customer-Centric Business Model

Fintech is systemically changing the functional paradigms of the Indian Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) domain
Harshvardhan Chamria | 3 min read
Why MSMEs are Not Darling of the Lenders

Why MSMEs are Not Darling of the Lenders

Banks remain cautious lenders to MSMEs and remain focused on the retail segment, the reason is obvious
G.K Kansal | 6 min read
How This Next Generation Entrepreneur Rebranded His Family's NBFC Business

How This Next Generation Entrepreneur Rebranded His Family's NBFC Business

Paislo Digital was formerly known S. E. Investments Limited
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
RBI to Consider Viability of MSME Loan Restructuring, Says Shaktikanta Das

RBI to Consider Viability of MSME Loan Restructuring, Says Shaktikanta Das

In conclusion to the 2-hour discussion with the representatives of MSME associations, RBI to look into the feasibility of loan restructuring scheme
Aastha Singal | 3 min read
Will RBI's Loan Restructuring Scheme Have a Significant Impact on MSME Growth?

Will RBI's Loan Restructuring Scheme Have a Significant Impact on MSME Growth?

As of January 2019, RBI has permitted a one-time restructuring of existing loans to MSMEs
Aastha Singal | 3 min read

The 2019 Outlook for NBFCs
NBFC

The 2019 Outlook for NBFCs

Regardless of the recent panic, NBFCs are here to stay and play an important role in economic growth and financial inclusion
VP Nandakumar | 3 min read
Here is Why Flipkart is Keen to Enter the Financial Services Sector
FinTech

Here is Why Flipkart is Keen to Enter the Financial Services Sector

Consumer lending space is a USD 1.2 trillion opportunity in India
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Here is Why this NBFC Went Through a Rebranding Process
NBFC

Here is Why this NBFC Went Through a Rebranding Process

Unimoni was earlier known as the UAE Exchange
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
This CEO Quit His Corporate Job to Solve India's $650 Billion SME Credit Problem
NBFC

This CEO Quit His Corporate Job to Solve India's $650 Billion SME Credit Problem

The segment contributes roughly around 30 per cent to the country's GDP
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Planning to Lend via P2P Platforms? Here is What You need to Keep in Mind
P2P

Planning to Lend via P2P Platforms? Here is What You need to Keep in Mind

P2P lending is like any other investment, so you need to understand the category before lending.
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
How MSMEs can Ensure a Higher Loan Approval Rate
Loans

How MSMEs can Ensure a Higher Loan Approval Rate

As NBFCs target MSMEs for lending, here's what you can do to get your loan approved
Manish Khera | 5 min read
Flipkart Seeking NBFC License; Soon to Venture into Fintech Space
FinTech

Flipkart Seeking NBFC License; Soon to Venture into Fintech Space

60 per cent of company's customers do not have access to credit.
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Need for Consolidation Between NBFCs and Fintech Companies
FinTech

Need for Consolidation Between NBFCs and Fintech Companies

The micro-scale operations of the NBFCs can be easily expanded and performed at a global scale if they join hands with the technology partners in the form of Fintech firms
Rajesh Gupta | 4 min read
How AI Supports Financial Institutions for Deciding Creditworthiness
Artificial Intelligence

How AI Supports Financial Institutions for Deciding Creditworthiness

Artificial Intelligence (AI) emerges as the most accurate, instant, and practical method to check the payback abilities of borrowers.
Rachit Chawla | 5 min read
Will SMEs get the GDP Growth Rate Back on Track?
SMEs

Will SMEs get the GDP Growth Rate Back on Track?

The SME 'Maker in India' makes more than 8,000 quality products sold all through the globe
Asish Mohapatra | 5 min read