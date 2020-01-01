Latest
[Funding Alert] Singapore's NDR Medical Raises SGD$8mn In Series A Round
With this round of investment, NDR will establish a joint venture in China with MicroPort Urocare, a subsidiary of MicroPort, bringing NDR a step closer to entering the China market
Debarghya Sil
|
2 min read