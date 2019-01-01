There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Negative Online COmment
No matter how established your company might be, criticism still stings. Instead of plugging your ears and tuning out critics, use reviews as a direct pipeline for feedback.
The epitome of professionalism is keeping your composure when an irate customer is bad mouthing you in public.
Having negative online reviews about your site is not the same as having 'bad' reviews. This writer explains the difference.
Bad reviews often arise because a company attempts to run before it can walk. So, if this is you, don't "run" just yet.
More From This Topic
Instagram
All users can now blacklist specific words and phrases to ensure they will not appear in comments.
Social Media
Most trolls are anonymous. This one stepped out of the shadow... to apologize.
Reputation Management
Here's a hint: The reasons are the same for small companies, but the stakes are much higher.
Social Media
Twitter has expanded their definition of what counts as a threat.
Opinion
We asked, and you answered.
Facebook
There's no such thing as bad press, or a bad Facebook reaction.
Customer Complaints
Customers can complain anonymously but you have to respond publicly. Be nice and patient.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?