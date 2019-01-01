My Queue

Negative Online COmment

Responsiveness

Get ahead of the commentary with these simple tips.
Neil Patel | 2 min read
3 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Take from Hollywood's War on Rotten Tomatoes

No matter how established your company might be, criticism still stings. Instead of plugging your ears and tuning out critics, use reviews as a direct pipeline for feedback.
Jay Baer | 7 min read
When a Client Rips You on Social Media, Respond Like Kathy Griffin's Attorney

The epitome of professionalism is keeping your composure when an irate customer is bad mouthing you in public.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
5 Surefire Ways to Improve Your Site's Online Reviews

Having negative online reviews about your site is not the same as having 'bad' reviews. This writer explains the difference.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
3 Ways to Turn a Startup's Bad Professional Review Around

Bad reviews often arise because a company attempts to run before it can walk. So, if this is you, don't "run" just yet.
George Chilton | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Instagram

Silence Instagram Trolls With Keyword Filters

All users can now blacklist specific words and phrases to ensure they will not appear in comments.
Stephanie Mlot | 2 min read
Social Media

How a Twitter Troll Was Revealed to Be a 13-Year-Old Boy (Who's Now Totally Grounded)

Most trolls are anonymous. This one stepped out of the shadow... to apologize.
Jason Feifer | 7 min read
Reputation Management

Why Big Businesses Must Proactively Manage Their Online Reputations

Here's a hint: The reasons are the same for small companies, but the stakes are much higher.
Nathan Sinnott | 8 min read
Social Media

Twitter Offers New Filter, Cracks Down on Abuse

Twitter has expanded their definition of what counts as a threat.
Nathan Sinnott | 3 min read
Opinion

Your Reactions to Forever 21's Controversial T-Shirt

We asked, and you answered.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
Facebook

Why Facebook 'Dislikes' Can Be Good for Business

There's no such thing as bad press, or a bad Facebook reaction.
Michelle Castillo | 4 min read
Customer Complaints

7 Ways to Soothe a Customer Complaining Online

Customers can complain anonymously but you have to respond publicly. Be nice and patient.
John McAdam | 3 min read