Negative thoughts

Why Mindfulness Is a Must-Have Mental Skill
Mindfulness

Why Mindfulness Is a Must-Have Mental Skill

Every business leader faces overwhelm, self-doubt and a hundred other unhelpful habits of mind. Learning to pause them in their tracks puts you back in the pilot's seat.
Malachi Thompson | 5 min read
Why Thinking Negatively Isn't Always a Bad Thing

Why Thinking Negatively Isn't Always a Bad Thing

Contrary to what you've always been told, thinking negatively can very much be a good thing.
Lucas Miller | 6 min read
5 Things Entrepreneurs Do Mindlessly Every Day That Sabotage Their Success

5 Things Entrepreneurs Do Mindlessly Every Day That Sabotage Their Success

Insidious habits could have you stuck in a rut. Break free by celebrating small wins and focusing on the big picture.
Melissa Dawn | 5 min read
Me, Myself and I: 4 Ways to Harness That Nagging Voice in Your Head

Me, Myself and I: 4 Ways to Harness That Nagging Voice in Your Head

Internal dialogue is real, constant and often irrationally critical and pessimistic. Changing that tone is a powerful personal improvement.
Sam McRoberts | 6 min read
Why Negativity Ruins More Good Ideas Than Anything Else (and 5 Tips to Avoid It)

Why Negativity Ruins More Good Ideas Than Anything Else (and 5 Tips to Avoid It)

Don't let negative people or encounters get in the way of your ultimate success.
Jonathan Long | 7 min read

More From This Topic

5 Ways to Leverage Your Pain, Disappointments and Hurt
Belief

5 Ways to Leverage Your Pain, Disappointments and Hurt

Why do you believe what you believe? Once you start asking questions, your outlook may change.
Meiko Patton | 4 min read
The Bright Side of Negative Thinking
Attitude

The Bright Side of Negative Thinking

Despite what we're often told, positive thinking may not be conducive to meeting one's goals. In fact, you're probably better off visualizing obstacles.
Rob Reuteman | 7 min read
A 30-Second Habit With the Power to Shift Your Perspective
Habits

A 30-Second Habit With the Power to Shift Your Perspective

Habits don't have to take lots of time or be complicated. It's entirely possible to make changes in 30 seconds.
Tim Denning | 6 min read
Ignore the Cynics, Hope Is Your Greatest Asset
Ready For Anything

Ignore the Cynics, Hope Is Your Greatest Asset

Hopeful people will find ways to achieve their goals despite any obstacles.
Matt Fore | 4 min read
4 Personal Cornerstones of Successful Entrepreneurship
Habits

4 Personal Cornerstones of Successful Entrepreneurship

Habits rule us, guiding us through life. Instituting helpful ones puts us on an upward trajectory, even when we're on autopilot.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
7 Self-Defeating Psychological Habits That Stymie Success
Entrepreneur Mindset

7 Self-Defeating Psychological Habits That Stymie Success

Until you persuade yourself that you have what it takes, nobody else is going to believe you do.
Sherrie Campbell | 7 min read
5 Toxic Doubts Entrepreneurs Have to Get Out of Their Heads
Negative thoughts

5 Toxic Doubts Entrepreneurs Have to Get Out of Their Heads

You're already running the gauntlet. Quit telling yourself you're going to trip.
John Rampton | 5 min read
5 Ways Business Owners Can Slay Fear and Be Bold
Success

5 Ways Business Owners Can Slay Fear and Be Bold

Failure seldom stops you. What stops you is the fear of failure.
Claudia Chan | 5 min read
7 Horrible Thoughts That Hinder Success
Entrepreneur Mindset

7 Horrible Thoughts That Hinder Success

Nothing will sink you faster in life and in business than self-sabotage.
Matthew Toren | 6 min read
11 Mindsets Learned in Prison Made Me Mentally Unstoppable
Entrepreneur Mindset

11 Mindsets Learned in Prison Made Me Mentally Unstoppable

A disciplined mind focused on a worthy goal can rise above any circumstance and overcome every obstacle.
Andrew Medal | 11 min read