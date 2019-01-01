My Queue

Negativity

Should You Give the Good News First, or the Bad News?
Communication Strategies

Should You Give the Good News First, or the Bad News?

Research shows the definitive answer to the question, 'Do you want to hear the good news or the bad news first?'
Jack Nasher | 7 min read
Why Thinking Negatively Isn't Always a Bad Thing

Why Thinking Negatively Isn't Always a Bad Thing

Contrary to what you've always been told, thinking negatively can very much be a good thing.
Lucas Miller | 6 min read
Why Negative Thoughts Can Be Your Worst Enemy

Why Negative Thoughts Can Be Your Worst Enemy

Here's how to beat them.
Brian Tracy | 2 min read
4 Ways Your Head Trash Is Stopping You From Making More Money

4 Ways Your Head Trash Is Stopping You From Making More Money

Are you your own worst enemy?
Noah St. John | 7 min read
6 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Make Their Lives Easier and Avoid Burnout

6 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Make Their Lives Easier and Avoid Burnout

You know the co-worker who is always complaining? Don't go to lunch with her.
Brendan M. Egan | 5 min read

Feeding Into Negativity Won't Grow Your Business
Negativity

Feeding Into Negativity Won't Grow Your Business

Everybody has something to cry about, but nobody wants to do business with a crybaby.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
How to Know When Your Negative Thinking Is Hurting You
Motivation

How to Know When Your Negative Thinking Is Hurting You

More than making you a Debbie Downer, negative thoughts can dictate where you go in life.
Jack Canfield | 2 min read
Are You Brave Enough to Listen to Constructive Criticism?
Professional improvement

Are You Brave Enough to Listen to Constructive Criticism?

Not every negative comment is wrong.
Wendy Keller | 3 min read
How to Deal With Negative People Who Just Aren't Going Away
Toxic People

How to Deal With Negative People Who Just Aren't Going Away

Maybe it's a relative or a colleague but real life includes people who scorn your optimism because they don't have dreams of their own.
Deep Patel | 7 min read
Actionable Steps You Can Use to Rid Yourself of Negative Energy
Negativity

Actionable Steps You Can Use to Rid Yourself of Negative Energy

The law of attraction states that by thinking positively, more positive things will come to you.
Jack Canfield | 2 min read
Twitter: We Know the Platform Is Toxic. Please Help Us Fix It.
Twitter

Twitter: We Know the Platform Is Toxic. Please Help Us Fix It.

Jack Dorsey wants ideas for how best to measure Twitter's 'conversational health.'
Michael Kan | 3 min read
How to Deal With Negative Social Media Comments
Negativity

How to Deal With Negative Social Media Comments

Everyone gets negative reviews, but it's important to address them in the right way.
Neil Patel | 2 min read
5 Tactics to Master the Haters
Negativity

5 Tactics to Master the Haters

How to best the bullies, trolls, and critics.
The Oracles | 8 min read
Make Someone Else's Day, and 3 Other Ways to De-Stress
Stress

Make Someone Else's Day, and 3 Other Ways to De-Stress

Remember the famous Clint Eastwood line? Why not turn it around?
Matt Mayberry | 5 min read
Why Negativity Ruins More Good Ideas Than Anything Else (and 5 Tips to Avoid It)
Negativity

Why Negativity Ruins More Good Ideas Than Anything Else (and 5 Tips to Avoid It)

Don't let negative people or encounters get in the way of your ultimate success.
Jonathan Long | 7 min read