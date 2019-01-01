My Queue

negociación TLCAN

E-commerce y su peso en el TLCAN

El comercio electrónico es uno de los temas en los que hay más coincidencias en los equipos negociadores, pues tiene como referencia lo acordado en el Acuerdo Transpacífico de Cooperación Económica (TPP).
Nadia Luna | 4 min read
El TLCAN y las ZEE: del exceso a la falta de ambición

El TLCAN y las ZEE: del exceso a la falta de ambición

La realidad es que el TLCAN fue una política pública increíblemente exitosa para los tres países, pero especialmente para México.
Manuel J. Molano | 5 min read