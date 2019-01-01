My Queue

Negocios en pareja

Cómo trabajar exitosamente con tu socio más importante
Vida emprendedora

Tu pareja es, probablemente, el socio más importante que tendrás en tu negocio. Descubre cómo asegurarte de que ambos estén en la misma página.
Scott Duffy | 7 min read
Cómo los filántropos multimillonarios Bill y Melinda Gates resuelven sus desacuerdos

Los fundadores de la Fundación Gates platican sobre cómo su colaboración laboral ha evolucionado con el tiempo.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read