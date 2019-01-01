My Queue

negotiating contracts

How to Expertly Negotiate a 6-Figure Sales Contract
Negotiating

How to Expertly Negotiate a 6-Figure Sales Contract

The sales process, culminating in the contract negotiation, is supposed to be a mutually beneficial endeavor. But, is it?
Danny Wong | 5 min read
What the Legal Battle of 2 Art World Giants Teaches About Partnerships

What the Legal Battle of 2 Art World Giants Teaches About Partnerships

Ulay and Marina Abramovic had already dissolved their partnership in life. After a court battle, they dissolved their partnership in business, too.
Mark J. Kohler | 6 min read
No Strike for Now as Verizon, Unions Continue to Negotiate

No Strike for Now as Verizon, Unions Continue to Negotiate

Current contracts have expired, but Verizon employees are still at work.
Reuters | 2 min read
7 Inexpensive Resources for Writing, Signing and Managing Contracts

7 Inexpensive Resources for Writing, Signing and Managing Contracts

Don't have time for the mail? Dealing with multiple signers? Consider these handy online tools.
Steve Cook | 4 min read
The Dirty Little Secrets Lurking in Your Franchise Contract

The Dirty Little Secrets Lurking in Your Franchise Contract

A real estate professional with multiple offices discovers critical terms of her business arrangement the hard way.
Stacey Alcorn | 5 min read