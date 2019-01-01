There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Negotiation
Salary
Getting paid what you are worth requires more deliberate planning than most employees -- and entrepreneurs -- are willing to implement.
As long as you've done research to learn a realistic salary range to ask for and have a plan in place for navigating the negotiation, there's nothing to worry about.
No matter how many times you rehearse what to say, there's always that risk of fumbling right at the five-yard line. Instead of panicking, get prepared.
Instead of fearing salary negotiation, here are five rules every professional should follow when asking for a raise.
The mindset that you bring into a negotiation can either help or hurt your chances to come to a fair agreement.
More From This Topic
Negotiation
How you would negotiate if you were talking for the other side? Now you know how your offer looks to them.
Salary
Make sure you're getting paid what you're worth.
Salary
Everyone wants to get paid more. Often, that means learning how to win at salary negotiation.
Negotiation
The first rule of businesses is that the negotiation has to be good for both parties.
Negotiating
Utilizing these strategies will help you meet whatever goals you have set for the upcoming year.
Conversations
Both topics deserve more than a one-time conversation. Create an early, open dialogue to avoid awkwardness later.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?