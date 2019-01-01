There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Neiman Marcus
Security
Magnetic strip credit cards will soon be extinct in the U.S. Here's the technology that will replace them and what you need to know about it.
ASAP54 matches users' photos of apparel and accessories to identical or similar product images stored in its database.
For retailers that don't want to be the next Target or Neiman Marcus, here are three tips they can do to protect themselves.
As if the data breaches at Target and Neiman Marcus weren't enough, Yahoo has announced that hackers recently broke into Yahoo Mail accounts.
In the wake of the Target and Neiman Marcus data breaches, startups and small businesses should realize they aren't immune.
More From This Topic
Technology
Over the weekend, the arts-and-crafts retailer said it had recently learned of possible fraudulent activity on debit and credit cards used at its stores.
Technology
Neiman Marcus reported that a more-than-expected 1.1 million shoppers may have been affected by a hack job that employed similar malware to the kind that compromised Target.
Leadership
When news broke regarding a massive theft of customer information, dozens of top executives at South Korean financial companies tendered their resignations.
Technology
Agencies warn that malicious software that targets POS units has 'potentially infected a large number' of retailers.
Technology
Target CEO Gregg Steinhafel addressed Target's data breach in his first live interview since the incident, while Neiman Marcus announced its own security violation.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?